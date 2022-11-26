Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 43,000 Shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 138.6% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

