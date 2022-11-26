Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 78,413 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 182,355.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $3,638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,457 shares of company stock worth $2,187,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

