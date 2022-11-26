Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 250,000 Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHCA. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,940,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,042,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHCA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

