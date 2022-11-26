Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,115,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 817,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 129.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 145,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 82,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Denison Mines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,825,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,506,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,791,000 after buying an additional 1,662,873 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.21 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $990.43 million, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

