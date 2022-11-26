Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Alcoa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $213,821,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 179.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.