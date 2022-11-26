Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

