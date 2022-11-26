Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII opened at $112.38 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

