Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 267.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPUH opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

