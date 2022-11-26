Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) by 783.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTA opened at $10.04 on Friday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.