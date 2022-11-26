Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.88 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

