Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.94 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

