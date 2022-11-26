Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.27 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Black Knight by 10.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

