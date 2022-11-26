Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.49 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,700 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5,133.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 287,778 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

