Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 145.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 500.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,894,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Alleghany by 566.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alleghany in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Alleghany Company Profile

NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $845.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $839.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.