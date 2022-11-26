Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,678.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 1,017,816 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $8,503,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,302,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 860,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $3,592,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.