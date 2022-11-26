Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 274,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 193,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 292.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 118,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

