Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.69 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.