Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Cable One by 46.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Insider Activity

Cable One Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 11,050 shares of company stock worth $8,126,151 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $714.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $797.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

