Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

