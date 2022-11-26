Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,766 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Investors LP grew its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arena Investors LP now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

