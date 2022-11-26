Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 35.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 25.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.