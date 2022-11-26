Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UGI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in UGI by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,420,000 after purchasing an additional 229,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.