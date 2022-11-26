Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 189.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,391 shares of company stock worth $81,127. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

