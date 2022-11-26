Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Webster Financial by 1,905.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $53.59 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

