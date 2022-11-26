Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.96 Million in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TETC. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 549,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 66,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TETC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

