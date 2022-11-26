Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

