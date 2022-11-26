Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,989 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 212.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

UUUU stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.25 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

