Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,435 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $32.32 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

