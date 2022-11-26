Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 155,168 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,505 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,452 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 40.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 25.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -350.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

