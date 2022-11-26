Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,712 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

