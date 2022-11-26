Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 187,090 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) by 621.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,090 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,284,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 237,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAC opened at $10.03 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.