Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,939 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in RPM International by 113.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 151.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RPM opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPM. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

