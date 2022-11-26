Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,905 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,748,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 82.3% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -71.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

