Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,718 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,542. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.85. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

