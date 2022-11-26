Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 50,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 178,571.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,868,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 159,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $2,675,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $62.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

