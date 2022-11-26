Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 766 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Zscaler by 29.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,873.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Zscaler by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $373.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.97.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

