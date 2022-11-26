Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $22,770,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 821.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 142,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 127,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 87,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.