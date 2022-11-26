Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 417.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 69,412 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.30 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.