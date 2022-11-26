Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $143.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

