Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,254 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC opened at $10.03 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

