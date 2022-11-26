Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 419,215 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 274.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $15.73 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

