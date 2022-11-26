Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,154 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Comerica by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Comerica by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 49.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.