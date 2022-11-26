Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 22,524 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:OGN opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

