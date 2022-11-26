Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,733 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $812.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $825.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $760.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

