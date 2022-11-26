Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,466 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.