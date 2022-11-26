Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,108 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $333,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $796,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.29. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

