Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1.90 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $951,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.