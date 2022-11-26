Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1.97 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,562,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after buying an additional 62,617 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 549.6% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 945,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $9,523,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

