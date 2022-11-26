Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,326 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.