Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DISH Network by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH Network stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.